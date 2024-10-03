HawgCast Ep14 - Parks Service

In this month’s episode of HawgCast, Col. Mike “Rio” Leonas talks with Chief Master Sgt. Nate Parks, the wing’s new command chief about his young life leading up to his service as a Kansas City Police Officer and what brought him back to the KC Hawgs the first time. This episode features the first half of the interview. The second half will be released at a later date. By the way, the Babble Time pot is now up to $200! Get those guesses in!