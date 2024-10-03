Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HawgCast Ep14 - Parks Service

    HawgCast Ep14 - Parks Service

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2024

    Audio by Robert Jennings 

    442d Fighter Wing

    In this month’s episode of HawgCast, Col. Mike “Rio” Leonas talks with Chief Master Sgt. Nate Parks, the wing’s new command chief about his young life leading up to his service as a Kansas City Police Officer and what brought him back to the KC Hawgs the first time. This episode features the first half of the interview. The second half will be released at a later date. By the way, the Babble Time pot is now up to $200! Get those guesses in!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 14:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82819
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110600436.mp3
    Length: 01:01:21
    Artist 442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs
    Album HawgCast Season 2
    Track # 6
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcasts
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HawgCast Ep14 - Parks Service, by Robert Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Air Force Reserve
    AFRC
    442 FW
    442d Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download