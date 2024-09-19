HawgCast Ep13 - RIMPAC Tactics

On this episode of HawgCast, we briefly get re-acquainted with Chief Master Sgt Nate Parks, our new command chief during Babble Time, where Col. Mike “Rio” Leonas accidentally almost adds a couple of extra zeroes to the Babble Time guessing pool. This month’s guests are Lt. Col. Joshua “Nomar” Geidel and Capt. Lauren Haythorne, who helped to lead the recent TDY to Hawaii for the international exercise RIMPAC.