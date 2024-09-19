On this episode of HawgCast, we briefly get re-acquainted with Chief Master Sgt Nate Parks, our new command chief during Babble Time, where Col. Mike “Rio” Leonas accidentally almost adds a couple of extra zeroes to the Babble Time guessing pool. This month’s guests are Lt. Col. Joshua “Nomar” Geidel and Capt. Lauren Haythorne, who helped to lead the recent TDY to Hawaii for the international exercise RIMPAC.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2024 16:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82582
|Filename:
|2409/DOD_110573703.mp3
|Length:
|01:12:20
|Artist
|442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs
|Album
|HawgCast Season 2
|Track #
|5
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcasts
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|20
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HawgCast Ep13 - RIMPAC Tactics, by Robert Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.