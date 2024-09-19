Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HawgCast Ep13 - RIMPAC Tactics

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Audio by Robert Jennings 

    442d Fighter Wing

    On this episode of HawgCast, we briefly get re-acquainted with Chief Master Sgt Nate Parks, our new command chief during Babble Time, where Col. Mike “Rio” Leonas accidentally almost adds a couple of extra zeroes to the Babble Time guessing pool. This month’s guests are Lt. Col. Joshua “Nomar” Geidel and Capt. Lauren Haythorne, who helped to lead the recent TDY to Hawaii for the international exercise RIMPAC.

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 16:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Genre Podcasts
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US
