In this month's HawgCast, Col. Mike Leonas talks to Lt. Col. John "Sapper" Tice, Maj. Nathan "Ponch" Bevis, and Senior Master Sgt. Jeremey Hankins, the director of operations, project officer, and daytime production superintendent for Exercise CAS 3.0. The three-week, live-fire close air support exercise in mid-to-south Florida had our KCHawgs supporting troops on the ground with 14 other units.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2024 15:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79694
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110210115.mp3
|Length:
|00:37:26
|Artist
|442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs
|Album
|HawgCast Season 2
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcasts
|Location:
|MO, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HawgCast EP09 - Kickin' CAS, by Robert Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT