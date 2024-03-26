Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HawgCast EP09 - Kickin' CAS

    HawgCast EP09 - Kickin' CAS

    MO, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Audio by Robert Jennings 

    442d Fighter Wing

    In this month's HawgCast, Col. Mike Leonas talks to Lt. Col. John "Sapper" Tice, Maj. Nathan "Ponch" Bevis, and Senior Master Sgt. Jeremey Hankins, the director of operations, project officer, and daytime production superintendent for Exercise CAS 3.0. The three-week, live-fire close air support exercise in mid-to-south Florida had our KCHawgs supporting troops on the ground with 14 other units.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 15:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:37:26
    Location: MO, US
    Podcast
    Air Force Reserve
    AFRC
    442 FW
    442d Fighter Wing

