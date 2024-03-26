HawgCast EP09 - Kickin' CAS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/79694" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this month's HawgCast, Col. Mike Leonas talks to Lt. Col. John "Sapper" Tice, Maj. Nathan "Ponch" Bevis, and Senior Master Sgt. Jeremey Hankins, the director of operations, project officer, and daytime production superintendent for Exercise CAS 3.0. The three-week, live-fire close air support exercise in mid-to-south Florida had our KCHawgs supporting troops on the ground with 14 other units.