HawgCast Ep11 - Hootie Who?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80827" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of HawgCast, Col. Mike "Rio" Leonas interviews Mr. Nathan "Hootie" Hooton (with an O). Hooton breaks down his 35 years of service, both in the military and post-retirement as the Chief of Inspections for the 442d Fighter Wing. He talks about some of the things he's seen and how he developed into the leader he's become.



Edited by Bob Jennings, 442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs