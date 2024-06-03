In this episode of HawgCast, Col. Mike "Rio" Leonas interviews Mr. Nathan "Hootie" Hooton (with an O). Hooton breaks down his 35 years of service, both in the military and post-retirement as the Chief of Inspections for the 442d Fighter Wing. He talks about some of the things he's seen and how he developed into the leader he's become.
Edited by Bob Jennings, 442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs
|05.06.2024
|06.05.2024 15:11
|Newscasts
|80827
|2406/DOD_110359208.mp3
|01:04:26
|442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs
|442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs
|HawgCast Season 2
|4
|2024
|Podcasts
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US
|41
|0
|0
This work, HawgCast Ep11 - Hootie Who?, by Robert Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
