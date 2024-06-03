Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HawgCast Ep11 - Hootie Who?

    HawgCast Ep11 - Hootie Who?

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2024

    Audio by Robert Jennings 

    442d Fighter Wing

    In this episode of HawgCast, Col. Mike "Rio" Leonas interviews Mr. Nathan "Hootie" Hooton (with an O). Hooton breaks down his 35 years of service, both in the military and post-retirement as the Chief of Inspections for the 442d Fighter Wing. He talks about some of the things he's seen and how he developed into the leader he's become.

    Edited by Bob Jennings, 442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HawgCast Ep11 - Hootie Who?, by Robert Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Air Force Reserve
    AFRC
    442 FW
    442d Fighter Wing

