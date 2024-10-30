HawgCast Ep. 15 - Zero Dark Thursday

In this month's episode of HawgCast, Bob and Rio talk by phone to Col. Brett "Zero" Waring, the commander of the 476th Fighter Group, about the night of and the first day after Hurricane Helene smashed into Valdosta, Ga., and Moody Air Force Base. This is part one the two-part interview, in which we start to hear about the extra miles the 476th Vanguards went to help their community recover from this devastating storm.