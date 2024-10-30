Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HawgCast Ep. 15 - Zero Dark Thursday

    HawgCast Ep. 15 - Zero Dark Thursday

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Audio by Robert Jennings 

    442d Fighter Wing

    In this month's episode of HawgCast, Bob and Rio talk by phone to Col. Brett "Zero" Waring, the commander of the 476th Fighter Group, about the night of and the first day after Hurricane Helene smashed into Valdosta, Ga., and Moody Air Force Base. This is part one the two-part interview, in which we start to hear about the extra miles the 476th Vanguards went to help their community recover from this devastating storm.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 11:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83250
    Filename: 2410/DOD_110656388.mp3
    Length: 00:40:33
    Artist 442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs
    Album HawgCast Season 2
    Track # 8
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcasts
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US
    TAGS

    Podcast
    Air Force Reserve
    442d Fighter Wing
    476th Fighter Group
    Hurricane Helene

