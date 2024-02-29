HawgCast Ep08 - Babble Time

In Col. Mike "Rio" Leonas's first official podcast as 442d Fighter Wing commander, he and Maj. Shelley Ecklebe talk to Col. Brian "B-Lite" Leiter and Lt. Col. Pat "Chevy" Chevalier, both of whom started as enlisted members, earned a commission through their hard work and dedication, and went on to be two of the most respected leaders in the wing. We also introduce "Babble Time," in which Col. Leonas talks about the wing's news similar to Brig. Gen. Nester's "Nasty Time." In Babble Time, though, there's a twist – and a bit of a challenge! (Edited by Mr. Bob Jennings)