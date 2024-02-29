Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HawgCast Ep08 - Babble Time

    MO, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Audio by Robert Jennings 

    442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    In Col. Mike "Rio" Leonas's first official podcast as 442d Fighter Wing commander, he and Maj. Shelley Ecklebe talk to Col. Brian "B-Lite" Leiter and Lt. Col. Pat "Chevy" Chevalier, both of whom started as enlisted members, earned a commission through their hard work and dedication, and went on to be two of the most respected leaders in the wing. We also introduce "Babble Time," in which Col. Leonas talks about the wing's news similar to Brig. Gen. Nester's "Nasty Time." In Babble Time, though, there's a twist – and a bit of a challenge! (Edited by Mr. Bob Jennings)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 14:50
    Length: 00:43:45
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HawgCast Ep08 - Babble Time, by Robert Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Reserve
    AFRC
    442 FW
    442d Fighter Wing
    ReadyAF

