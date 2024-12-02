In this months' #HawgCast, and in light of recent tragedies that have occurred in and around the wing, Col. Mike "Rio" Leonas conclude his interview with Chief Nate Parks (see Episode 14). This episode deals with heavy subjects, including loss of a loved one. It may be difficult to listen to, but Chief Parks' story is an inspiring one of resilience. On a lighter note, the #BabbleTime pot is up to $250. Get those guesses in!
This work, HawgCast Ep16 - The People's Chief, by Robert Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.