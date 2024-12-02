HawgCast Ep16 - The People's Chief

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/83809" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this months' #HawgCast, and in light of recent tragedies that have occurred in and around the wing, Col. Mike "Rio" Leonas conclude his interview with Chief Nate Parks (see Episode 14). This episode deals with heavy subjects, including loss of a loved one. It may be difficult to listen to, but Chief Parks' story is an inspiring one of resilience. On a lighter note, the #BabbleTime pot is up to $250. Get those guesses in!