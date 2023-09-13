Air Force Judge Advocate General's School Podcast - 79. Talks with a Trailblazer: Retired Chief Master Sergeant David Haskins

In this episode, Major Laura Quaco talks with Retired Chief Master Sergeant David Haskins, the ninth Senior Paralegal Manager (now called Senior Enlisted Advisor) to The Judge Advocate General—the most senior paralegal position in The Judge Advocate General’s Corps. CMSgt Haskins was the first Black/African American, as well as the first practicing the Islamic faith, to serve as Senior Paralegal Manager. CMSgt Haskins discusses his inspiration to serve, and many leadership lessons he cultivated over the years from various mentors and his own experiences. He also shares some notable moments from his service, including serving on an accident investigation board for the 1994 Black Hawk shootdown incident.

