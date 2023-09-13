Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School Podcast - 79. Talks with a Trailblazer: Retired Chief Master Sergeant David Haskins

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School Podcast - 79. Talks with a Trailblazer: Retired Chief Master Sergeant David Haskins

    09.13.2023

    Audio by Maj. Laura Quaco 

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    In this episode, Major Laura Quaco talks with Retired Chief Master Sergeant David Haskins, the ninth Senior Paralegal Manager (now called Senior Enlisted Advisor) to The Judge Advocate General—the most senior paralegal position in The Judge Advocate General’s Corps. CMSgt Haskins was the first Black/African American, as well as the first practicing the Islamic faith, to serve as Senior Paralegal Manager. CMSgt Haskins discusses his inspiration to serve, and many leadership lessons he cultivated over the years from various mentors and his own experiences. He also shares some notable moments from his service, including serving on an accident investigation board for the 1994 Black Hawk shootdown incident.
    Interested in learning more about the Air Force JAG Corps? Have questions about our programs or the application process? Please contact us at 1-800-JAG-USAF or af.jag.recruiting@us.af.mil. Don’t forget to check out our website at airforce.com/jag.

