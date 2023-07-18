Air Force Judge Advocate General's School Podcast - 76. JAGs on the Job: Military Justice & Discipline with Lt Col Dane Horne & Maj Allison Gish

In this episode, Major Laura Quaco interviews Lieutenant Colonel Dane Horne and Major Allison Gish about their experiences serving as judge advocates in the United States Air Force, and more specifically, working in military justice and discipline capacities. Over the coming months, there will be two more episodes in this "JAGs on the Job" series--one episode will be focused on civil law and the other on operations and international law.

