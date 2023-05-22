Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School Podcast - 75. A New Prosecutor's in Town: Standup of the Office of Special Trial Counsel

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School Podcast - 75. A New Prosecutor's in Town: Standup of the Office of Special Trial Counsel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Audio by Maj. Laura Quaco 

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    In this episode, Major Laura Quaco sits down with Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Neil, the Director of Operations for the Office of Special Trial Counsel (OSTC). Lt Col Neil and Maj Quaco discuss the historical background and development of OSTC—a major military justice reform required by the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022. Historically, commanders have decided whether to pursue court-martial charges against service members for all violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Beginning on December 27, 2023, Special Trial Counsel will have exclusive authority to make prosecutorial decisions for 14 victim-based offenses.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 10:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74440
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109659534.mp3
    Length: 00:24:58
    Artist Maj Laura Quaco; Lt Col Matthew Neil
    Album AFJAGS Podcast
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Judge Advocate General's School Podcast - 75. A New Prosecutor's in Town: Standup of the Office of Special Trial Counsel, by Maj. Laura Quaco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    74. Pursuit of Power: A Look at Russia &amp; Ukraine through an Ops Law Lens
    72. &quot;At the Very Heart of Warfare&quot; with Col Richard Major and Lt Col Derek Rowe
    70. Space Debris and the Gray Zone with Major Edwin Kisiel (National Security Law Competition)
    71. Be the Leader You Want to See: A Leadership Perspective with CMSgt Tynisa Haskins
    73. Pursuit of Power: Russian History &amp; the Buildup to Conflict with Ukraine
    51. The First Amendment in the Military with Major Alan Serrano - Part 2
    69. Taiwan, the South China Sea, and the Gray Zone Capt Matthew Ormsbee (National Security Law Competition)
    54. Mental Health After Afghanistan with Maj Levi Cole

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JAG
    Military Justice
    Air Force
    Uniform Code of Military Justice
    Court-Martial
    Criminal Law

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT