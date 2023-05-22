Air Force Judge Advocate General's School Podcast - 75. A New Prosecutor's in Town: Standup of the Office of Special Trial Counsel

In this episode, Major Laura Quaco sits down with Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Neil, the Director of Operations for the Office of Special Trial Counsel (OSTC). Lt Col Neil and Maj Quaco discuss the historical background and development of OSTC—a major military justice reform required by the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022. Historically, commanders have decided whether to pursue court-martial charges against service members for all violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Beginning on December 27, 2023, Special Trial Counsel will have exclusive authority to make prosecutorial decisions for 14 victim-based offenses.
