Air Force Judge Advocate General's School Podcast - 81. 75 Years as ONE TEAM

Happy 75th Anniversary to the United States Air Force Judge Advocate General’s Corps! In this special edition episode, Major Laura Wheat interviews various key JAG Corps personnel to give brief overviews on some of the major events over the past 75 years, in chronological order.



Special guest speakers include:

Lieutenant General Charles Plummer, The Judge Advocate General;

Major General Rebecca Vernon, Deputy Judge Advocate General;

Chief Master Sergeant Laura Puza, Senior Enlisted Advisor to The Judge Advocate General;

Retired Lieutenant General Jack Rives, The 15th Judge Advocate General;

Retired Major General William Moorman, The 13th Judge Advocate General;

Major General Mitch Neurock, Mobilization Assistant to The Judge Advocate General;

Major General Charles Walker, Air National Guard Assistant to The Judge Advocate General;

Brigadier General Michael Tomatz, Director, Operations and International Law Directorate;

Brigadier General Gail Crawford, Director, Military Justice and Discipline Directorate;

Brigadier General Christopher Brown, Lead Special Trial Counsel;

Colonel Shelly Frank, Director, Inspections and Standardization;

Colonel Andrea Hall, Chief, Military Justice Law and Policy;

Colonel Mark Hoover, Director, Legal Information Services Directorate;

Colonel Brett Landry, Chief, Trial Defense Division;

Colonel Lanourra Phillips, Chief, Victims’ Counsel Division;

First Lieutenant Terri Adams, Assistant Staff Judge Advocate;

First Lieutenant Jordan Anderson, Assistant Staff Judge Advocate;

First Lieutenant King Tsang, Assistant Staff Judge Advocate;

Airman First Class Pita Qiolevu, Paralegal; and

Airman First Class Mason Walch, Paralegal.

Interested in learning more about the Air Force JAG Corps? Have questions about our programs or the application process? Please contact us at 1-800-JAG-USAF or af.jag.recruiting@us.af.mil. Don’t forget to check out our website at airforce.com/jag.