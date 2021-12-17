Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    54. Mental Health After Afghanistan with Maj Levi Cole

    12.17.2021

    Audio by Capt. Erin Davis and Capt. Charlton Hedden

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    In August 2021, the world watched as Kabul, Afghanistan fell into Taliban control. Among those watching were the 775,000 U.S. service members who were deployed to Afghanistan at least once in their career. For many of those men and women, watching the vents in Afghanistan brought back memories that spurred them to seek mental-health treatment. Dr. Levi Cole is an Air Force clinical psychologist, and in this interview, he discussed the surge in mental-health treatment after the events in Afghanistan in 2021, as well as other phenomena affecting the wellbeing of Airmen. Dr. Cole shares his insight into effective coping, treatment, and relationship strategies both for individuals and the units to which they belong.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 10:05
    This work, 54. Mental Health After Afghanistan with Maj Levi Cole, by Capt. Erin Davis and Capt. Charlton Hedden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mental health
    JAG
    Afghanistan
    Air Force
    deployment

