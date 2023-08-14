Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    78. Talks with a Trailblazer: Retired Colonel Susan McNeill

    UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Audio by Maj. Laura Quaco 

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    In this episode, Major Laura Quaco sits down with Retired Colonel Susan McNeill, the first female Black/African American judge advocate to make the rank of colonel in any of the military services. Colonel McNeill shares some notable moments in her Air Force career—from being a procurement officer during the Vietnam War, to serving in the Social Actions Office during a tumultuous time, and even witnessing the first STS-1 Columbia Space Shuttle landing after providing legal advice on a related contract. She also shares some advice she cultivated from her various experiences. Stay tuned for the next episode, in which you will be able to hear from Retired Chief Master Sergeant David Haskins, the first Black/African American to serve in the most senior paralegal position in the Air Force JAG Corps.
    Interested in learning more about the Air Force JAG Corps? Have questions about our programs or the application process? Please contact us at 1-800-JAG-USAF or af.jag.recruiting@us.af.mil. Don’t forget to check out our website at airforce.com/jag.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

