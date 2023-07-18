Air Force Judge Advocate General's School Podcast - 77. Black/African American History in the Air Force JAG Corps

In this episode, Major Laura Quaco sits down with Colonel Ja Rai Williams and Lieutenant Colonel Velma Thompson to discuss integration in the Armed Services pursuant to Executive Order 9981, and research they conducted related to the history of Black/African Americans in the United States Regular Air Force Judge Advocate General’s Corps. In the next couple episodes, you will be able to hear from two of the very trailblazers they discuss: Colonel (Retired) Susan McNeill and Chief Master Sergeant (Retired) David Haskins.

