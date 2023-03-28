Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    74. Pursuit of Power: A Look at Russia & Ukraine through an Ops Law Lens

    74. Pursuit of Power: A Look at Russia & Ukraine through an Ops Law Lens

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Audio by Maj. Laura Quaco 

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    In this episode of the Air Force Judge Advocate General’s School Podcast, Major Laura Quaco continues her conversation with Lieutenant Colonel Sandra O’Hern and Dr. Andy Akin, discussing operations and international legal principles related to Russia and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. You can go back to Episode 73 to hear the first part of the conversation in which they discuss Russian history and the relationship between Russia and Ukraine leading up to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

    Interested in learning more about the Air Force JAG Corps? Have questions about our programs or the application process? Please contact us at 1-800-JAG-USAF or airforcejagrecruiting@gmail.com. Don’t forget to check out our website at airforce.com/jag.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 12:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73244
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109537139.mp3
    Length: 00:47:10
    Artist Maj Laura Quaco/Lt Col Sandra O'Hern/Dr. Andy Akin
    Album AFJAGS Podcast
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 74. Pursuit of Power: A Look at Russia & Ukraine through an Ops Law Lens, by Maj. Laura Quaco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School Podcast - 72. &quot;At the Very Heart of Warfare&quot; with Col Richard Major and Lt Col Derek Rowe
    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School Podcast - 73. Pursuit of Power: Russian History &amp; the Buildup to Conflict with Ukraine
    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast 51. The First Amendment in the Military with Major Alan Serrano - Part 2
    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 69. Taiwan, the South China Sea, and the Gray Zone Capt Matthew Ormsbee (National Security Law Competition)
    54. Mental Health After Afghanistan with Maj Levi Cole

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Russia
    Ukraine
    hybrid warfare
    lawfare
    malign legal operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT