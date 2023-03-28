74. Pursuit of Power: A Look at Russia & Ukraine through an Ops Law Lens

In this episode of the Air Force Judge Advocate General’s School Podcast, Major Laura Quaco continues her conversation with Lieutenant Colonel Sandra O’Hern and Dr. Andy Akin, discussing operations and international legal principles related to Russia and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. You can go back to Episode 73 to hear the first part of the conversation in which they discuss Russian history and the relationship between Russia and Ukraine leading up to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



