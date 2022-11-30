Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 70. Space Debris and the Gray Zone with Major Edwin Kisiel (National Security Law Competition)

"Space Debris and the Gray Zone” is a continuation of our National Security Law (NSL) Competition series. The NSL competition is a writing competition hosted by AFJAGS and sponsored by The JAG School Foundation. This year’s topic was How National Security Law Impacts America’s Strategic Competition in the Gray Zone. In this episode, Maj Charlie Hedden sat down with the competition winner, Maj Edwin Kisiel, to discuss his paper on how Russia, China, and other Great Power competitors can take advantage of gaps in space and environmental laws in the Gray Zone.
