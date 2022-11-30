Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 70. Space Debris and the Gray Zone with Major Edwin Kisiel (National Security Law Competition)

    11.30.2022

    Audio by Capt. Charlton Hedden and Maj. Laura Quaco

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    "Space Debris and the Gray Zone” is a continuation of our National Security Law (NSL) Competition series. The NSL competition is a writing competition hosted by AFJAGS and sponsored by The JAG School Foundation. This year’s topic was How National Security Law Impacts America’s Strategic Competition in the Gray Zone. In this episode, Maj Charlie Hedden sat down with the competition winner, Maj Edwin Kisiel, to discuss his paper on how Russia, China, and other Great Power competitors can take advantage of gaps in space and environmental laws in the Gray Zone.

    Interested in learning more about the Air Force JAG Corps? Have questions about our programs or the application process? Please contact us at 1-800-JAG-USAF or airforcejagrecruiting@gmail.com. And don’t forget to check out our website at airforce.com/jag.

    TAGS

    JAG
    China
    Russia
    Air Force
    environmental law
    Space law

