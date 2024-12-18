Air Force Judge Advocate General's School Podcast - 83. A New Venue for Strategic Competition: The Arctic

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/84064" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In the 2024 Department of Defense Arctic Strategy, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stated about the Arctic, “[t]his increasingly accessible region is becoming a venue for strategic competition, and the United States must stand ready to meet the challenge alongside Allies and partners.” In this episode, Major Laura Wheat interviews Major Keshat Lemberg about the multi-domain legal implications of the Arctic, as well as the current challenges and opportunities presented vis-à-vis Russia and China due to the changing environment, melting sea ice, and opening of shipping lanes.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Interested in learning more about the Air Force JAG Corps? Have questions about our programs or the application process? Please contact us at 1-800-JAG-USAF or af.jag.recruiting@us.af.mil. Don’t forget to check out our website at airforce.com/jag.