Air Force Judge Advocate General's School Podcast - 83. A New Venue for Strategic Competition: The Arctic

In the 2024 Department of Defense Arctic Strategy, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stated about the Arctic, “[t]his increasingly accessible region is becoming a venue for strategic competition, and the United States must stand ready to meet the challenge alongside Allies and partners.” In this episode, Major Laura Wheat interviews Major Keshat Lemberg about the multi-domain legal implications of the Arctic, as well as the current challenges and opportunities presented vis-à-vis Russia and China due to the changing environment, melting sea ice, and opening of shipping lanes.
|Artist
|Maj Laura Wheat/Maj Keshat Lemberg
|Album
|AFJAGS Podcast
2024
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
