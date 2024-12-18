Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School Podcast - 83. A New Venue for Strategic Competition: The Arctic

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School Podcast - 83. A New Venue for Strategic Competition: The Arctic

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.23.2024

    Audio by Maj. Laura Quaco 

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    In the 2024 Department of Defense Arctic Strategy, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stated about the Arctic, “[t]his increasingly accessible region is becoming a venue for strategic competition, and the United States must stand ready to meet the challenge alongside Allies and partners.” In this episode, Major Laura Wheat interviews Major Keshat Lemberg about the multi-domain legal implications of the Arctic, as well as the current challenges and opportunities presented vis-à-vis Russia and China due to the changing environment, melting sea ice, and opening of shipping lanes.
    ----------------------------------------------------------------------------
    Interested in learning more about the Air Force JAG Corps? Have questions about our programs or the application process? Please contact us at 1-800-JAG-USAF or af.jag.recruiting@us.af.mil. Don’t forget to check out our website at airforce.com/jag.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 19:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84064
    Filename: 2412/DOD_110751431.mp3
    Length: 00:40:16
    Artist Maj Laura Wheat/Maj Keshat Lemberg
    Album AFJAGS Podcast
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Judge Advocate General's School Podcast - 83. A New Venue for Strategic Competition: The Arctic, by Maj. Laura Quaco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JAG
    Arctic
    China
    Russia
    USAF
    Strategic Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download