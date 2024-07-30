Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School Podcast - 82. JAGs on the Job - Operations & International Law with Col Simone Davis & Col Corrie Mack

    UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Audio by Maj. Laura Quaco 

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    In this episode, Major Laura Wheat closes out the “JAGs on the Job” series by interviewing Colonel Simone Davis and Colonel Corrie Mack about their experiences serving as judge advocates in the United States Air Force, and more specifically, working in operations and international law capacities. In case you missed the first two episodes in this series, go back to Episodes 76 and 80 to hear about military justice and discipline, and civil law and litigation.
    Interested in learning more about the Air Force JAG Corps? Have questions about our programs or the application process? Please contact us at 1-800-JAG-USAF or af.jag.recruiting@us.af.mil. Don’t forget to check out our website at airforce.com/jag.

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 15:31
    judge advocate
    JAG
    military
    USAF
    international law
    operations law

