Air Force Judge Advocate General's School Podcast - 82. JAGs on the Job - Operations & International Law with Col Simone Davis & Col Corrie Mack

In this episode, Major Laura Wheat closes out the “JAGs on the Job” series by interviewing Colonel Simone Davis and Colonel Corrie Mack about their experiences serving as judge advocates in the United States Air Force, and more specifically, working in operations and international law capacities. In case you missed the first two episodes in this series, go back to Episodes 76 and 80 to hear about military justice and discipline, and civil law and litigation.

