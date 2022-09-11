Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 69. Taiwan, the South China Sea, and the Gray Zone Capt Matthew Ormsbee (National Security Law Competition)

This episode is a continuation of our National Security Law Competition (NSL) series. In this episode, Maj Hedden sits down with Capt Matthew Ormsbee to discuss way in which the United States can take advantage of our existing treaty with Taiwan to help prevent Chinese Gray Zone activity in the South China Sea.
The NSL competition is a writing competition hosted by AFJAGS and sponsored by The JAG School Foundation. This year’s topic was How National Security Law Impacts America’s Strategic Competition in the Gray Zone.
