    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 69. Taiwan, the South China Sea, and the Gray Zone Capt Matthew Ormsbee (National Security Law Competition)

    11.09.2022

    Audio by Capt. Erin Davis and Capt. Charlton Hedden

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    This episode is a continuation of our National Security Law Competition (NSL) series. In this episode, Maj Hedden sits down with Capt Matthew Ormsbee to discuss way in which the United States can take advantage of our existing treaty with Taiwan to help prevent Chinese Gray Zone activity in the South China Sea.

    The NSL competition is a writing competition hosted by AFJAGS and sponsored by The JAG School Foundation. This year’s topic was How National Security Law Impacts America’s Strategic Competition in the Gray Zone.

    Date Taken: 11.09.2022
    Date Posted: 11.09.2022 17:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71151
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109316162.mp3
    Length: 00:48:52
    Artist Maj Charlton Hedden, Maj Erin Davis
    Album AFJAGS PODCAST
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    This work, Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 69. Taiwan, the South China Sea, and the Gray Zone Capt Matthew Ormsbee (National Security Law Competition), by Capt. Erin Davis and Capt. Charlton Hedden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JAG
    China
    Taiwan
    Air Force
    gray zone
    national security law

