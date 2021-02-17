Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the Castle Celebrates Women in the Workplace Part 1

    UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this episode, Inside the Castle goes behind castle doors to have a Women's History Month conversation with Major General Diana Holland, Mississippi Valley Division Commander; Ms. Stacey Brown, Chief, Programs Integration Division, Corps Headquarters; and Ms. Tamara Cameron, Chief, Operations Division, St. Paul District. Listen in to hear how these women are making revolutionary changes within the Corps.

    TAGS

    Inside the Castle
    Women's History
    Revolutionize USACE Civil Works

