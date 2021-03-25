Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Inside the Castle talks with Environmental Leaders

    Inside the Castle talks with Environmental Leaders

    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this episode, Inside the Castle talks with a few of the environmental leaders at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Headquarters. Learn what these leaders do and how their jobs benefit the agency.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 16:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66007
    Filename: 2104/DOD_108283531.mp3
    Length: 00:28:29
    Artist Revolutionize USACE Civil Works
    Album Inside the Castle Season 1
    Track # 28
    Disc # 1
    Year 2021
    Genre Government
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 15

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle talks with Environmental Leaders, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Environmental
    Inside the Castle
    Revolutionize USACE Civil Works

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT