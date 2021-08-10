Inside the Castle Talks Engineering with Nature

In this episode, Inside the Castle sits down with Dr. Todd Bridges, founder and national lead of the Engineering with Nature Program; Ms. Julie Beagle, Environmental Planning Section Chief for the San Francisco District; and Ms. Danielle Szimanski, Ecologist and Project Manager at Baltimore District. Listen in to learn how the Corps using innovative science and engineering solutions to produce sustainable delivery of projects.