In this episode, Inside the Castle showcases the Silver Jackets Program. The Silver Jackets are interagency teams located in states across the Nation who work together reduce flood risk and other natural disasters. Listen in to learn more about these unique teams.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 16:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67175
|Filename:
|2108/DOD_108535680.mp3
|Length:
|00:22:51
|Artist
|Revolutionize USACE Civil Works
|Album
|Inside the Castle Season 1
|Track #
|48
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Governmental
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|14
This work, Inside the Castle Talks Silver Jackets, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT