    Inside the Castle Talks Silver Jackets

    UNITED STATES

    08.04.2021

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this episode, Inside the Castle showcases the Silver Jackets Program. The Silver Jackets are interagency teams located in states across the Nation who work together reduce flood risk and other natural disasters. Listen in to learn more about these unique teams.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 16:06
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    Inside the Castle
    Silver Jackets
    Revolutionize USACE Civil Works

