Inside the Castle Talks Silver Jackets

In this episode, Inside the Castle showcases the Silver Jackets Program. The Silver Jackets are interagency teams located in states across the Nation who work together reduce flood risk and other natural disasters. Listen in to learn more about these unique teams.