    Inside the Castle New Leaders Roundtable Part 2

    UNITED STATES

    12.11.2020

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Inside the Castle continues their conversation with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Headquarters leadership. In this episode get to know some of the Corps newly appointed Senior Executive Service (SES) Directors.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 18:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:51:38
    Leadership
    Revolutionize USACE Civil Works

