Inside the Castle New Leaders Roundtable Part 2

Inside the Castle continues their conversation with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Headquarters leadership. In this episode get to know some of the Corps newly appointed Senior Executive Service (SES) Directors.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 18:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65202
|Filename:
|2101/DOD_108161320.mp3
|Length:
|00:51:38
|Artist
|Revolutionize USACE Civil Works team
|Composer
|River Bend Brass Band provided the introduction and closing music
|Album
|Inside the Castle Season 1
|Track #
|18
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Government
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|7
