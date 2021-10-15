Inside the Castle Talks Digital Modernization

In this episode, Inside the Castle sits down with Mr. Dovarius Peoples, the Chief Information Officer at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters. Listen in to learn how Mr. Peoples and his staff are using innovative strategies to drive digital modernization at all levels of the organization.