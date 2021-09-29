Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the Castle talks Cyber Security

    UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Cyber resilience is critical to USACE’s ability to engineer solution to this Nation’s toughest challenges. Learn more about cyber security in this episode of Inside the Castle.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 15:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:18:09
    Location: US
    Podcast Hits: 14

    This work, Inside the Castle talks Cyber Security, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cyber Security
    Inside the Castle
    Revolutionize USACE Civil Works

