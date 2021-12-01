This is the first episode in our new series "A Day in the life of..." in which we showcase careers within the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. In this episode, we talk with Jeff Kelly, a lock and dam equipment mechanic and supervisor at the Smithland Lock and Dam on the Ohio River.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 06:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65226
|Filename:
|2102/DOD_108169612.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:48
|Artist
|Revolutionize USACE Civil Works Team
|Composer
|River Bend Brass Band provided the introduction and closing music
|Album
|Inside the Castle Season 1
|Track #
|19
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A Day in the Life of a Lock Operator, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
