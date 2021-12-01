Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day in the Life of a Lock Operator

    IL, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    This is the first episode in our new series "A Day in the life of..." in which we showcase careers within the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. In this episode, we talk with Jeff Kelly, a lock and dam equipment mechanic and supervisor at the Smithland Lock and Dam on the Ohio River.

    TAGS

    Ohio River
    Inside the Castle
    Lock Operator
    Revolutionize USACE Civil Works

