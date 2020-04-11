Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ears Adrift - Transparent Body Armor

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Levingston M Lewis 

    All Hands Magazine

    MC2 Sonja Wickard interviews scientists at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory about the advancements in body armor technology.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 16:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64517
    Filename: 2011/DOD_108050765.mp3
    Length: 00:08:03
    Artist Ears Adrift
    Composer MC2 Levingston Lewis
    Album Season 1
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 10

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ears Adrift - Transparent Body Armor, by PO2 Levingston M Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Science
    Research
    Body Armor
    Sailors
    Marine Corps
    U.S. Navy
    All Hands Magazine
    NRL
    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory
    Transparent
    Ears Adrift

