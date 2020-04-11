Ears Adrift - Transparent Body Armor
MC2 Sonja Wickard interviews scientists at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory about the advancements in body armor technology.
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 16:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64517
|Filename:
|2011/DOD_108050765.mp3
|Length:
|00:08:03
|Artist
|Ears Adrift
|Composer
|MC2 Levingston Lewis
|Album
|Season 1
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|10
This work, Ears Adrift - Transparent Body Armor, by PO2 Levingston M Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT