Ears Adrift - Unbroken Promise:
For over 70 years, Sailors of the Pearl Harbor attacks have been unidentifiable. The Defense POW/MIA accounting agency is part of the effort to identify these missing Sailors and ultimately bring them back home.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2019
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2019 11:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61743
|Filename:
|1912/DOD_107497026.mp3
|Length:
|00:06:39
|Artist
|MC2 Levingston Lewis
|Album
|Season 1
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|2
This work, Ears Adrift - Unbroken Promise, by PO2 Levingston M Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT