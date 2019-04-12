(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ears Adrift - Unbroken Promise

    MD, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Levingston M Lewis 

    All Hands Magazine

    For over 70 years, Sailors of the Pearl Harbor attacks have been unidentifiable. The Defense POW/MIA accounting agency is part of the effort to identify these missing Sailors and ultimately bring them back home.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    POWMIA
    disinternment
    Ear Adrift

