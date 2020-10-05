Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ears Adrift - International Nurses Day

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Levingston M Lewis 

    All Hands Magazine

    In this episode of Ears Adrift, we speak to Lt.j.g. Stephanie Keiser and Cmdr. Lori Cici about their careers as Navy Nurses stationed onboard the USNS Comfort.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2020
    Date Posted: 05.12.2020 09:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63580
    Filename: 2005/DOD_107809861.mp3
    Length: 00:09:10
    Artist Ears Adrift
    Composer Levingston Lewis
    Album Season 1
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ears Adrift - International Nurses Day, by PO2 Levingston M Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medical
    Podcast
    Medicine
    Nurse
    Navy
    Sailors
    USNS Comfort
    New York City
    All Hands Magazine
    MECP
    United States Naval Ship
    International Nurses Day
    Navy Nurses
    Ears Adrift
    COVID-19
    Nurse Day

