    Ears Adrift- Seizing Opportunities

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Levingston M Lewis 

    All Hands Magazine

    An interview discussing motivation and opportunities with Navy Seal and Astronaut Capt. Chris Cassidy.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Navy SEAL
    NASA
    Space
    International Space Station
    Astronaut
    Chris Cassidy
    Opportunities
    Motivational
    Informational
    Soyuz
    Ears Adrift
    Expedition 63

