    Ears Adrift: USS Doris Miller

    Ears Adrift: USS Doris Miller

    UNITED STATES

    02.01.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brent Pyfrom 

    All Hands Magazine

    This is the history of Doris Miller, his brave sacrifice and contribution to the Navy and the result of his actions.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2020
    Date Posted: 02.05.2020 11:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:07:46
    Artist MC2 (SW/IW) Brent Pyfrom
    Album Season 1
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Pearl Harbor
    Doris Miller
    WWII
    Black History
    Ears Adrift
    CVN-81

