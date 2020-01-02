Ears Adrift: USS Doris Miller

This is the history of Doris Miller, his brave sacrifice and contribution to the Navy and the result of his actions.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2020 11:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62711
|Filename:
|2002/DOD_107644346.mp3
|Length:
|00:07:46
|Artist
|MC2 (SW/IW) Brent Pyfrom
|Album
|Season 1
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|8
