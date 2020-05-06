Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ears Adrift - Path to Citizenship

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Levingston M Lewis 

    All Hands Magazine

    Ears Adrift - Path to Citizenship:

    In this Episode of Ears Adrift, we speak with Ensign Afeya Jackson and Petty Officer Silverio Vasquez about their journey in getting citizenship in the United States. Our host MC3 Almagissel Schuring asks her parents about their struggles finding citizenship and how her military service allowed her to sponsor them.

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ears Adrift - Path to Citizenship, by PO2 Levingston M Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

