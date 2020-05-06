Ears Adrift - Path to Citizenship:
In this Episode of Ears Adrift, we speak with Ensign Afeya Jackson and Petty Officer Silverio Vasquez about their journey in getting citizenship in the United States. Our host MC3 Almagissel Schuring asks her parents about their struggles finding citizenship and how her military service allowed her to sponsor them.
