Ears Adrift - Let's Talk
According to the 2015 Department of Defense Suicide Event Report, suicide is the second cause of death in the military. As part of Suicide Awareness Month, Ears Adrift wanted to take a different approach to this month's episode by talking to Sailors that have sought help when dealing with issues in their mental health. MC2 Alexa Trafton interviewed Chief Grant Khanbalinov and Chief Jason Thompson about their personal struggles with mental health and how they found resources in the Navy and continued their service.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2020 14:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64241
|Filename:
|2009/DOD_107999829.mp3
|Length:
|00:16:02
|Artist
|Ears Adrift
|Composer
|MC2 Levingston Lewis
|Album
|Season 1
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
This work, Ears Adrift - Let's Talk, by PO2 Levingston M Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT