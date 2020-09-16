Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ears Adrift - Let's Talk

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Levingston M Lewis 

    All Hands Magazine

    According to the 2015 Department of Defense Suicide Event Report, suicide is the second cause of death in the military. As part of Suicide Awareness Month, Ears Adrift wanted to take a different approach to this month's episode by talking to Sailors that have sought help when dealing with issues in their mental health. MC2 Alexa Trafton interviewed Chief Grant Khanbalinov and Chief Jason Thompson about their personal struggles with mental health and how they found resources in the Navy and continued their service.

