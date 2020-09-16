Ears Adrift - Let's Talk

According to the 2015 Department of Defense Suicide Event Report, suicide is the second cause of death in the military. As part of Suicide Awareness Month, Ears Adrift wanted to take a different approach to this month's episode by talking to Sailors that have sought help when dealing with issues in their mental health. MC2 Alexa Trafton interviewed Chief Grant Khanbalinov and Chief Jason Thompson about their personal struggles with mental health and how they found resources in the Navy and continued their service.