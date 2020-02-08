Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ears Adrift - Deployment on the Homefront

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Levingston M Lewis 

    All Hands Magazine

    Sailors and Marines typically only see their perspective of a deployment and lose sight of the plights their spouses often face on the homefront. In this episode, we'll talk to a few spouses about their experience of a deployment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ears Adrift - Deployment on the Homefront, by PO2 Levingston M Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Spouses
    Navy
    Sailors
    Marines
    Deployment
    USS Wasp (LHD-1)
    All Hands Magazine
    Ears Adrift
    Deployment on the Homefront

