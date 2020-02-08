Ears Adrift - Deployment on the Homefront
Sailors and Marines typically only see their perspective of a deployment and lose sight of the plights their spouses often face on the homefront. In this episode, we'll talk to a few spouses about their experience of a deployment.
|08.02.2020
|08.04.2020 06:12
|Newscasts
|64034
|2008/DOD_107921152.mp3
|00:09:10
|Ears Adrift
|MC2 Levingston Lewis
|Season 1
|2020
|Podcast
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
