(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors - 19 Great Power Politics

    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors - 19 Great Power Politics

    UNITED STATES

    10.28.2019

    Audio by Rebecca Johnson 

    U.S. Marine Corps Training and Education Command

    This is episode 19 of the podcast, Eagles, Globes, and Anchors, from Marine Corps University, featuring our host, Dr. Rebecca Johnson, Vice President for Academic Affairs. Dr. Johnson's guest is Dr. Christopher Harmon, the Donald Bren Chair of Great Power Competition at Marine Corps University. Dr. Johnson's guest discusses changes in the global geostrategic environment. Marine Corps University works to advance the legacy of Marine Corps warfighting excellence through a forward-thinking military academic institution that delivers world class education to develop professional leaders.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2019
    Date Posted: 10.29.2019 09:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61089
    Filename: 1910/DOD_107380434.mp3
    Length: 00:34:54
    Artist Marine Corps University
    Album The Eagles, Globes, and Anchors Podcast
    Track # 19
    Year 2019
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eagles, Globes, and Anchors - 19 Great Power Politics, by Rebecca Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors – 7. Russian Culture and the Cognitive Dimension
    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors – 11. Author Jonathan W. Jordan
    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors – 15. Russia
    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors – 6. Case Studies
    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors – 10. Relationship Repair
    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors – 14. Dr. Peter Caddick-Adams
    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors – 16. USMC PhD Program
    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors – 2. Iran, Building Bridges and Widening Gulfs
    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors – 5. Conscription
    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors – 12. World War II Strategy
    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors – 3. Campaigning for Strategic Effect
    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors - 4. Interview with Author, Dr. Jeffrey Lewis
    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors
    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors - 9 Mexico
    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors – 13. Allied Leadership in WWII

    TAGS

    podcast
    national security
    PME
    MCU
    Marine Corps University

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT