Eagles, Globes, and Anchors - 19 Great Power Politics

This is episode 19 of the podcast, Eagles, Globes, and Anchors, from Marine Corps University, featuring our host, Dr. Rebecca Johnson, Vice President for Academic Affairs. Dr. Johnson's guest is Dr. Christopher Harmon, the Donald Bren Chair of Great Power Competition at Marine Corps University. Dr. Johnson's guest discusses changes in the global geostrategic environment. Marine Corps University works to advance the legacy of Marine Corps warfighting excellence through a forward-thinking military academic institution that delivers world class education to develop professional leaders.