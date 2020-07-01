This is episode 21 of the podcast, Eagles, Globes, and Anchors, from Marine Corps University, featuring our host, Dr. Rebecca Johnson, Vice President for Academic Affairs. Dr. Johnson's guest is Dr. Jill Goldenziel, faculty at MCU's Command and Staff College. Dr. Johnson's guest discusses the ways in which U.S. law leaves America vulnerable when facing and engaging in information warfare. Marine Corps University works to advance the legacy of Marine Corps warfighting excellence through a forward-thinking military academic institution that delivers world class education to develop professional leaders.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2020 12:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62342
|Filename:
|2001/DOD_107573669.mp3
|Length:
|00:25:20
|Artist
|Marine Corps University
|Album
|The Eagles, Globes, and Anchors Podcast
|Track #
|21
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|12
This work, Eagles, Globes, and Anchors -- 21. The Constitutional Challenge of Fighting Information Warfare, by Rebecca Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT