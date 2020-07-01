Eagles, Globes, and Anchors -- 21. The Constitutional Challenge of Fighting Information Warfare

This is episode 21 of the podcast, Eagles, Globes, and Anchors, from Marine Corps University, featuring our host, Dr. Rebecca Johnson, Vice President for Academic Affairs. Dr. Johnson's guest is Dr. Jill Goldenziel, faculty at MCU's Command and Staff College. Dr. Johnson's guest discusses the ways in which U.S. law leaves America vulnerable when facing and engaging in information warfare. Marine Corps University works to advance the legacy of Marine Corps warfighting excellence through a forward-thinking military academic institution that delivers world class education to develop professional leaders.