Eagles, Globes, and Anchors - 27. Stoicism and Mental Resilience

This is episode 27 of the podcast, Eagles, Globes, and Anchors, from Marine Corps University, featuring our host, Dr. Rebecca Johnson, Vice President for Academic Affairs. Dr. Johnson's guest is Mr. Donald Robertson. Dr. Johnson's guest discusses the topic of stoicism and mental resilience. Marine Corps University works to advance the legacy of Marine Corps warfighting excellence through a forward-thinking military academic institution that delivers world class education to develop professional leaders.