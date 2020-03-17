Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors - 27. Stoicism and Mental Resilience

    UNITED STATES

    03.17.2020

    Audio by Capt. Matthew Brewer 

    U.S. Marine Corps Training and Education Command

    This is episode 27 of the podcast, Eagles, Globes, and Anchors, from Marine Corps University, featuring our host, Dr. Rebecca Johnson, Vice President for Academic Affairs. Dr. Johnson's guest is Mr. Donald Robertson. Dr. Johnson's guest discusses the topic of stoicism and mental resilience. Marine Corps University works to advance the legacy of Marine Corps warfighting excellence through a forward-thinking military academic institution that delivers world class education to develop professional leaders.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eagles, Globes, and Anchors - 27. Stoicism and Mental Resilience, by CPT Matthew Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

