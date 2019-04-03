Eagles, Globes, and Anchors – 10. Relationship Repair

This is episode 10 of the podcast Eagles, Globes, and Anchors from the Marine Corps War College (MCWAR) featuring our host, Dr. Rebecca Johnson, Vice President of Academic Affairs at Marine Corps University. Dr. Johnson's guests are Dr. Lauren Mackenzie, Professor of Military Cross-Cultural Competence at the Center for Advanced Operational Culture Learning(CAOCL), and Ms Kristin Post, a researcher for the Translational Research Group at CAOCL. In this episode Dr. Johnson's guests discuss relationship repair and how it applies to the mission of the Marine Corps. Eagles, Globes, and Anchors is the strategically-minded podcast of the Marine Corps War College, covering the intersection of strategy, security, and warfare. The Marine Corps War College, as the senior PME institution of the Marine Corps, educates selected military and civilian professionals in order to develop critical thinkers, military strategists, joint warfighters and strategic leaders who are prepared to meet the challenges of a complex and dynamic security environment. The views expressed in this podcast reflect those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views, policies, or positions of the United States Marine Corps or Department of Defense. You can follow the Marine Corps War College on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook at @mcwarcollege.(Podcast created by: US Air Force Lt Col Jason Palma)