(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors – 11. Author Jonathan W. Jordan

    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors – 11. Author Jonathan W. Jordan

    UNITED STATES

    03.05.2019

    Audio by Lt. Col. Jason Palma 

    U.S. Marine Corps Training and Education Command

    This is episode 11 of the podcast Eagles, Globes, and Anchors from the Marine Corps War College (MCWAR) featuring our host, Dr. James Lacey, Professor of Strategic Studies at Marine Corps University. Dr. Lacey's guest is author Jonathan W. Jordan. Mr. Jordan discusses the allied leadership during Operation Overlord and their impact on operations in the European theater. Eagles, Globes, and Anchors is the strategically-minded podcast of the Marine Corps War College, covering the intersection of strategy, security, and warfare. The Marine Corps War College, as the senior PME institution of the Marine Corps, educates selected military and civilian professionals in order to develop critical thinkers, military strategists, joint warfighters and strategic leaders who are prepared to meet the challenges of a complex and dynamic security environment. The views expressed in this podcast reflect those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views, policies, or positions of the United States Marine Corps or Department of Defense. You can follow the Marine Corps War College on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook at @mcwarcollege.(Podcast created by: US Air Force Lt Col Jason Palma)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2019
    Date Posted: 04.09.2019 15:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 57143
    Filename: 1904/DOD_106621643.mp3
    Length: 00:27:19
    Artist The Marine Corps War College
    Album The Eagles, Globes, and Anchors Podcast
    Year 2019
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 25

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eagles, Globes, and Anchors – 11. Author Jonathan W. Jordan, by Lt. Col. Jason Palma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors – 7. Russian Culture and the Cognitive Dimension
    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors – 6. Case Studies
    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors – 10. Relationship Repair
    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors – 2. Iran, Building Bridges and Widening Gulfs
    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors – 5. Conscription
    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors – 3. Campaigning for Strategic Effect
    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors - 4. Interview with Author, Dr. Jeffrey Lewis
    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors
    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors - 9 Mexico

    TAGS

    podcast
    Jordan
    Lacey
    national security
    World War II
    MCU
    Marine Corps University
    Overlord
    Marine Corps War College
    MCWAR
    Eagles Globes Anchors

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT