Eagles, Globes, and Anchors – 7. Russian Culture and the Cognitive Dimension

This is episode 7 of the podcast Eagles, Globes, and Anchors from the Marine Corps War College (MCWAR) featuring our host, Dr. Rebecca Johnson, Dean of the Marine Corps War College. Dr. Johnson's guests are from Marine Corps University’s Center for Advanced Operational Culture Learning (CAOCL). Her guests include Dr. Blago Tashev, a researcher at CAOCL, Mr. Mike Purcell, a lecturer at CAOCL, and Mr. Brian McLaughlin, CAOCL’s subject matter expert on Eastern Europe. Dr. Johnson's guests discuss CAOCL’s mission and its use of the Cognitive Dimension Framework to understand the Russian annexation of Crimea. Eagles, Globes, and Anchors is the strategically-minded podcast of the Marine Corps War College, covering the intersection of strategy, security, and warfare. The Marine Corps War College, as the senior PME institution of the Marine Corps, educates selected military and civilian professionals in order to develop critical thinkers, military strategists, joint warfighters and strategic leaders who are prepared to meet the challenges of a complex and dynamic security environment. The views expressed in this podcast reflect those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views, policies, or positions of the United States Marine Corps or Department of Defense. You can follow the Marine Corps War College on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook at @mcwarcollege.(Podcast created by: US Air Force Lt Col Jason Palma)