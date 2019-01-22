Eagles, Globes, and Anchors – 9. Mexico

This is episode 9 of the podcast Eagles, Globes, and Anchors from the Marine Corps War College (MCWAR) featuring our guest host, Dr. William Morgan, Course Director of the Diplomacy and Statecraft Course at the Marine Corps War College. Dr. Morgan’s guest is Dr. Duncan Wood, Director of the Mexico Institute at the Woodrow Wilson Center in Washington, D.C.. Dr. Wood discusses the recent developments in Mexico and the U.S. - Mexican relationship. Eagles, Globes, and Anchors is the strategically-minded podcast of the Marine Corps War College, covering the intersection of strategy, security, and warfare. The Marine Corps War College, as the senior PME institution of the Marine Corps, educates selected military and civilian professionals in order to develop critical thinkers, military strategists, joint warfighters and strategic leaders who are prepared to meet the challenges of a complex and dynamic security environment. The views expressed in this podcast reflect those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views, policies, or positions of the United States Marine Corps or Department of Defense. You can follow the Marine Corps War College on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook at @mcwarcollege.(Podcast created by: US Air Force Lt Col Jason Palma)