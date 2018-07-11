(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors – 2. Iran, Building Bridges and Widening Gulfs

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2018

    Audio by Lt. Col. Jason Palma 

    U.S. Marine Corps Training and Education Command

    This is episode 2 of the podcast Eagles, Globes, and Anchors from the Marine Corps War College (MCWAR) featuring our host, Dr. Rebecca Johnson, Dean of the Marine Corps War College. Dr. Johnson's guests are Dr. Amin Tarzi, Director of Middle East Studies at Marine Corps University, Mr. Ali Alfoneh, Senior Fellow, Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington (AGSIW), and Mr. Alex Vatanka, Senior Fellow, Middle East Institute. Dr. Johnson's guests discuss the current national security situation regarding Iran. Eagles, Globes, and Anchors is the strategically-minded podcast of the Marine Corps War College, covering the intersection of strategy, security, and warfare. The Marine Corps War College, as the senior PME institution of the Marine Corps, educates selected military and civilian professionals in order to develop critical thinkers, military strategists, joint warfighters and strategic leaders who are prepared to meet the challenges of a complex and dynamic security environment. The views expressed in this podcast reflect those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views, policies, or positions of the United States Marine Corps or Department of Defense. You can follow the Marine Corps War College on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook at @mcwarcollege.(Podcast created by: US Air Force Lt Col Jason Palma)

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eagles, Globes, and Anchors – 2. Iran, Building Bridges and Widening Gulfs, by Lt. Col. Jason Palma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT