    OCT 2019 Behind the Wing

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2019

    Audio by Maj. Wayne Capps, Capt. Justin Clark, Michael Dukes and Tech. Sgt. Bobby Pilch

    315th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    TRT: 29:19

    We are back! After a long hiatus from the airwaves, the Behind the Wing crew are happy to say the show is back on its regular schedule.

    In this episode, we spend a little time catching you up on many of the things that have been keeping us busy over the past year – everything from headline-grabbing international humanitarian relief efforts to hurricanes.

    Show hosts (newly promoted) Lt. Col. Wayne Capps and Master Sgt. Bobby Pilch discuss the reason for the long break, our recent humanitarian efforts, training missions with our allies across the pond, and the recent Air Force tactical pause for suicide awareness.

    Special guest, Chief Master Sgt. John-Paul Burke, 315th Airlift Wing command chief, talks to show listeners about his priorities, including team lodging for junior enlisted, the wing’s Rising Six organization and his new Chief’s Corner feature on the Wing’s mobile app.

    And, stick around for our little outtakes segment at the end of this episode. Be sure to check out this latest episode and let us know what you think!

    OCT 2019 Behind the Wing