Behind the Wing 2017-2

In this episode of the 315th Airlift Wing's Behind the Wing podcast we talk to Capt. Julia Lasage or our 315th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron here in Charleston, S.C. to learn what she and her teammates do, including transporting war wounded service members and providing medical assistance during times of disaster. She also tells us what it takes to become a flight nurse in the Air Force Reserve.



We also chat with Capt. William Hay and Staff Sgt. Myles Keller or the 560th RED HORSE Squadron here at Joint Base Charleston. They tell us about their over 6 month deployment to the desert and some of the great projects they were part of at various locations throughout the Middle East.



This and more on our latest episode of Behind the Wing - the official podcast of the 315th Airlift Wing.