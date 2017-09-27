(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Behind the Wing ep. 1

    Behind the Wing ep. 1

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2017

    Audio by Michael Dukes 

    315th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The 315th Airlift Wing’s Behind the Wing audio podcast is a monthly news program to inform, educate and entertain Citizen Airmen of the 315th AW and its supporters. The show is recorded in a fun and casual morning radio show style here in our studio at Joint Base Charleston, S.C. Topics will include quick news bites, feature stories, Air Force humor and more.

    In the main story for this episode of Behind the Wing host Maj. Wayne Capps speaks to the 315th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron’s Chief Master Sgt. John Kornuta and Staff Sgt. Jordon Mitchell about the critical job they have of maintaining a fleet of C-17 Globemaster IIIs.

    Next Capps and cohost Tech Sgt. Bobby Pilch, discuss the latest news from around the wing with News Director Michael Dukes.

    In our News Talk segment, we discussed recruiting with Senior Master Sgt. Chip Harbert, 315th Airlift Wing Recruiting Flight Chief, about commonly asked questions about joining the Air Force Reserve. They also dispel a few common recruiting myths.

    In this episodes feature segment, we talk with Capt. Stan “Shooter” Schmotzer, a pilot with the 701st Airlift Squadron, about some of great things our flyers have been doing in the past few months.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2017
    Date Posted: 09.27.2017 14:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49568
    Filename: 1709/DOD_104900066.mp3
    Length: 00:43:34
    Artist 315th Airlift Wing Public Affairs
    Composer Michael Dukes
    Conductor Maj. Wayne Capps
    Album Behind the Wing
    Track # 2
    Year 2017
    Genre Podcast
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Hometown: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
