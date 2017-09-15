(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Behind the Wing 2017-0

    Behind the Wing 2017-0

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2017

    Audio by Michael Dukes 

    315th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Episode zero of the 315th Airlift Wing’s Behind the Wing audio podcast is a monthly news program to inform, educate and entertain Citizen Airmen of the 315th AW and its supporters. The show is recorded in a fun and casual morning radio show style here in our studio at Joint Base Charleston, S.C.
    Topics will include quick news bites, feature stories, Air Force humor and more. The podcasts will be available here on our website, on iTunes, and Google Play and more soon.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2017
    Date Posted: 09.18.2017 08:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49459
    Filename: 1709/DOD_104856832.mp3
    Length: 00:08:44
    Artist 315th Airlift Wing
    Composer Michael Dukes
    Conductor Maj. Wayne Capps
    Album Behind the Wing
    Track # 0
    Year 2017
    Genre Variety
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Hometown: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind the Wing 2017-0, by Michael Dukes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PODCAST
    315th Airlift Wing
    Citizen Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT