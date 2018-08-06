(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Behind the Wing podcast

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2018

    Audio by Maj. Wayne Capps, 1st Lt. Marquel Coaxum and Michael Dukes

    315th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    In our June 2018 episode of the 315th Airlift Wing's Behind the Wing podcast, we have a special discussion episode talking about our big D-Day social media reenactment on June 5 and 6.

    We also discuss the exciting news about the Air Force’s upcoming switch to the battle uniform. We discuss what changes are planned when the rollout will be and, we answer a few frequently asked questions.

    In our extended news segment, we discuss our recently filmed wing mission video – A Legacy of Valor – a project that happens to coincide with the Air Force Reserve’s 70th anniversary. We also talk about the many air shows we are supporting this summer. We’ll tell you about one of our Reserve pilots who is competing in the world military championships this month in Sweden. We also discuss a lighthearted story about the wedding of two of our Reservists aboard a C-17, and then we finish up talking about our recent success last month during our Unit Effectiveness Inspection.


    And stick around for our little outtakes segment at the end of this episode.

    So, be sure to check out this latest episode and let us know what you think.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind the Wing podcast, by Maj. Wayne Capps, 1st Lt. Marquel Coaxum and Michael Dukes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    podcast
    315th Airlift Wing
    Citizen Airmen

