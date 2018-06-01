Behind the Wing 2018-6 Air Expo Special

In this special edition of Behind the Wing, we go out to the flight line at the Joint Base Charleston Air & Space Expo and talk to some of the folks participating. We talk to some of the Airmen running the Air Force Recruiting activity area.



We also step into a Charleston C-17 and chat with some of our Aeromedical Evacuation Airmen as they describe their “flying hospital” and the special setup to transport contagious patients.



Next, we climb onboard a C-47 Skytrain from the great state of Texas and chat with the plane’s crew chief. The C-47 has special meaning to us – the 315th Airlift Wing traces its roots back to the troop carrier back in World War II as the 315th Troop Carrier Group.



Then, we transition from yesteryear to modern times and chat with an F-16 Wild Weasel F-16 pilot from Shaw Air Force Base as he describes what it’s like to be an F-16 fighter pilot.



Then as we close this episode as the Army’s Black Dagger parachute team descends over our heads and lands within a few feet of us.



Join us for the quick special episode!