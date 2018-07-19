Behind the Wing July 2018 Ep 8, U.K. Air Show Special

The producers of Behind the Wing are excited to bring you the latest episode of our podcast recorded in the United Kingdom.



Our first stop is at the Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton International Air Day where we kick off with a segment talking to our own Maj. Gabe Chavarria, 701st Airlift Squadron pilot, as he shares his experiences at one of our favorite (or favourite for our British listens) airshows.



Also at Yeolvilton, we chat with James Renton, a Briton aviation enthusiast who was recently in Charleston for our air show.



Our next stop is at RAF Fairford for the 2018 Royal International Air Tattoo. At RIAT, we talk to Leftenant Lesley Woods, Royal Air Force, who tells us about the Royal Air Force's Centenary (100th anniversary). She also discusses her officer exchange experience with the 315th Airlift Wing a few years ago.



We wrap up this episode by talking with 1st Lt. Casey Griffen, 701st Airlift Squadron pilot as he talks about how much he enjoyed meeting all the thousands of air show attendees



And as usual, be sure to listen to our outtakes at the end of the episode!